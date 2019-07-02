NEW YORK, NY (July 2, 2019) – The New York Knicks today announced the team’s 16-man roster for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, highlighted by 2019 draftees RJ Barrett and Ignas Brazdeikis. Knicks assistant coach Jud Buechler will serve as the team head coach in Las Vegas.

The team begins play with a 6:30 PM, PST matchup against New Orleans on July 5 at Thomas & Mack. The Knicks will then compete against the Phoenix Suns (6:30 PM, July 7) and Toronto Raptors (6:30 PM, July 9), before its final preliminary game versus the Los Angeles Lakers (6:30 PM, July 10).

Each of the team’s summer league contests in the Las Vegas Summer League will air on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or NBA TV.

NEW YORK KNICKS NBA SUMMER LEAGUE 2019 ROSTER