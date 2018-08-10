Home-Opener at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Oct. 17

NEW YORK, August 10, 2018 - The New York Knicks announced today their 2018-19 schedule. The team tips-off its 73rd season with a home game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Oct. 17 against Atlanta at 7:30 p.m.

New York's regular season home schedule is highlighted by two holiday matinees, Christmas Day vs. Milwaukee (12:00, Noon) and Martin Luther King Jr. Day against Oklahoma City on Monday, Jan. 21 (12:30 p.m.). The team will play a total of eight afternoon games at home this season. As part of the team's 41-game road schedule they travel overseas to London to take on Washington on Thursday, January 17 (3:00 p.m., ET) - the franchise's third trip to the United Kingdom.

Other Schedule Highlights:

The team faces each Western Conference team twice. Defending champion Golden State visits New York on Friday, Oct. 26 (7:30 p.m.); Western Conference finalist Houston visits on Wednesday, Jan. 23 (7:30 p.m.) and the Lakers travel to New York for a matinee on St. Patrick's Day, Sunday, March 17 at Noon.

The Knicks host Boston as part of the season's opening week slate on Saturday, Oct. 20 (7:30 p.m.) with

the second home match-up against the Celtics on Friday, Feb. 1 (7:30 p.m.) in a nationally televised ESPN

game. ESPN also will televise the Knicks Halloween match-up vs. Indiana at MSG on Wednesday, Oct. 31 vs.

Indiana (8:00 p.m.).

New York will play each Eastern Conference opponent four times with the exception of Charlotte (1H/2A), Cleveland (1H/2A), Miami (2H/1A) and Chicago (2H/1A), who they play three times each.

Prior to the 82-game regular season, New York will participate in five preseason games. MSG Networks, the award-winning television home of the Knicks, will telecast 78 regular season games, and all five preseason games. For Knicks ticket information, visit nyknicks.com or call (877) NYK-DUNK. Full season and half-season plans are available now.