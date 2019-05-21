NEW YORK (May 21, 2019) – New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson was named to the 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie Second Team, the league announced today. Robinson, the 36th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, is the first rookie in NBA history to average 2.40+ blocks and shoot 60% from the field.

He appeared in 66 games (19 starts) this season, averaging 7.3 points on 69.4% shooting, 6.4 rebounds and 2.44 blocks over 20.6 minutes. Robinson ranked second in the NBA in blocks at 2.44 per game, the highest finish by a rookie since Shaquille O’Neal (1992-93). Among rookies, he finished first in blocks (2.44), first in field-goal percentage (69.4%), fifth in rebounds (6.4) and fifth in double-doubles (11). He also led the NBA with 24 blocked three-pointers this season.

The Chalmette, La. native’s field-goal percentage is the highest single season performance in NBA history for a rookie (min. 200 FGM). Robinson set new Knick rookie records for total blocks (161) and blocks per game (2.44). Robinson’s streak of 29 straight games with at least two blocks is the longest streak for a Knicks rookie and second all-time for a rookie behind Manute Bol’s 45 straight games. He is the 21st Knick to be named to an All-Rookie team.

He is joined on the All-Rookie Second Team by Los Angeles Clippers guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton and Clippers guard Landry Shamet.

Click here to watch Robinson's best rookie season highlights.