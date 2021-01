NEW YORK, NY (January 7, 2021) - The New York Knicks announced today that the team has waived forward/center Omari Spellman.

Spellman, 6-9, 284-pounds, was acquired from Minnesota on November 24, 2020, along with Jacob Evans and a future second round pick in exchange for Ed Davis. He did not appear in any games this season.

The roster now stands at 16 players, including two Two-Way players.