NEW YORK, NY (November 29, 2020) - The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard/forward Theo Pinson to a two-way contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pinson, 6-5, 212-pounds, was claimed off waivers from Brooklyn on June 26 and participated in OTAs with New York in September before the team declined his option on November 19. He appeared in 51 games over two seasons with Brooklyn averaging 3.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 11.3 minutes last season. In 2019-20, he also appeared in nine games (all starts) for the Long Island Nets (G League), averaging 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists over 31.8 minutes. In 43 career games with Long Island, he holds career averages of 19.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists over 34.8 minutes in 43 games (all starts).

The Greensboro, NC-native was originally signed by Brooklyn to a two-way contract on Sep. 19, 2018 after going undrafted out of the University of North Carolina in the 2018 NBA Draft.