NEW YORK, NY (December 9, 2020) - The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed center/forward Skal Labissière. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Labissière, 6-10, 235-pounds, averaged 5.8 points and 5.1 rebounds over 17.2 minutes in 33 games (one start) with the Portland Trail Blazers last season. A four-year NBA veteran, Labissière holds career averages of 7.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 17.5 minutes per game in 148 career games (42 starts) with Sacramento and Portland. As a rookie, he became only the 41st player in NBA history to score at least 32 points while age 20 or younger.

The Port-au-Prince, Haiti-native was originally selected with the 28th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by Phoenix after his freshman season at Kentucky. A two-time SEC Freshman of the Week selection, he averaged 6.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks while shooting 51.6 percent from the floor over 36 games (18 starts). He also ranked among the top 10 in blocks per game among all SEC players.