NEW YORK, January 19, 2022 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Ryan Arcidiacono to a 10-day contract and waived forward Solomon Hill. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Arcidiacono, 6-3, 195-pounds, holds career averages of 4.8 points, 2.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds over 17.6 minutes in 207 games (36 starts) over four seasons with the Chicago Bulls (2017-21). He is averaging 12.7 points, 8.0 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.33 steals over 32.2 minutes in six games (all starts) this season for the Maine Red Claws, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Boston Celtics.

He originally signed a 10-day contract with New York on Jan. 6 and was waived on Jan. 13.

The Langhorne, PA-native played four seasons at Villanova University and was named the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player in the Wildcats’ championship run in 2016. He was named First-Team All-Big East and Big East Co-Player of the Year as a junior in 2015. He averaged 11.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.17 steals for his collegiate career.