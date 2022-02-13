NEW YORK, February 13, 2022 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Ryan Arcidiacono. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Arcidiacono, 6-3, 195-pounds, holds career averages of 4.8 points, 2.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds over 17.6 minutes in 207 games (36 starts) over four seasons with the Chicago Bulls (2017-21). He is averaging 11.0 points, 6.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds over 28.5 minutes in eight games (six starts) this season for the Maine Red Claws, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Boston Celtics

The Langhorne, PA-native was signed by New York to 10-day contract on Jan. 6 and then waived on Jan. 13. He signed a second 10-day contract on Jan. 19. He did not appear in any games for the Knicks.