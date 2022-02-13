Posted: Feb 13, 2022

NEW YORK, February 13, 2022 The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Ryan Arcidiacono. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Arcidiacono, 6-3, 195-pounds, holds career averages of 4.8 points, 2.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds over 17.6 minutes in 207 games (36 starts) over four seasons with the Chicago Bulls (2017-21). He is averaging 11.0 points, 6.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds over 28.5 minutes in eight games (six starts) this season for the Maine Red Claws, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Boston Celtics 

The Langhorne, PA-native was signed by New York to 10-day contract on Jan. 6 and then waived on Jan. 13. He signed a second 10-day contract on Jan. 19. He did not appear in any games for the Knicks.

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter