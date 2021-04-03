NEW YORK, NY (April 2, 2021) – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed center Norvel Pelle to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pelle, 6-10, 231-pounds, holds career averages of 2.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.21 blocks over 9.4 minutes in 28 games with the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings. Pelle registered two or more blocks in 12 of his 28 appearances, including a season-high four blocks on Nov. 29, 2019 at New York. He appeared in one playoff game for Philadelphia during the 2019-20 season.

In addition to the NBA, the Antigua and Barbuda-native has also played professionally in Italy, Lebanon, Taiwan and in the NBA G League with the Delaware Blue Coats and Canton Charge. In 86 career NBA G League games (38 starts), Pelle averaged 8.8 points on 63.6-percent shooting, 6.2 rebounds and 2.27 blocks in 18.3 minutes and earned NBA G League All-Defensive Team honors for the 2018-19 season.

The roster now stands at 16 with two two-way players.