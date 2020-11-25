NEW YORK, NY (November 25, 2020) - The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed forward/center Nerlens Noel. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Noel (6-10, 220-pounds), averaged 7.4 points on 68.4-percent shooting, 4.9 rebounds and 1.49 blocks over 18.5 minutes in 61 games (seven starts) for the Oklahoma City Thunder last season. He was one of three players in the NBA to appear in at least 50 games and record a field goal percentage of 68-percent or greater and average at least 1.49 blocks (Rudy Gobert and Mitchell Robinson (via Elias)). Noel also became the first player in NBA history to shoot at least 68-percent from the field and at least 75-percent from the free-throw line (minimum 25 games; Elias). Originally selected by New Orleans with the sixth overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Noel holds career averages of 8.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.39 blocks and 1.31 steals over 361 games (167 starts) with Oklahoma City, Dallas and Philadelphia. As a rookie with Philadelphia, the Malden, MA-native earned All-Rookie First Team honors after averaging 9.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.77 steals and 1.89 blocks over 30.8 minutes in 75 games (71 starts).

Noel spent one season at the University of Kentucky, averaging 10.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 4.42 blocks and 2.08 steals over 31.9 minutes in 24 games (24 starts), earning 2013 SEC Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors. He led the SEC conference in total blocks with 106 en route to being named All-SEC First Team.