NEW YORK, October 12, 2021 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Myles Powell. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. The team has also waived guard Tyler Hall.

Powell, 6-2, 195-pounds, averaged 17.8 points, 3.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 13 games (three starts) with the Westchester Knicks last season. He played four seasons at Seton Hall University, averaging 17.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 30.8 minutes in 129 games (97 starts). As a senior, he averaged 21.0 points (17th in the NCAA) and 4.3 rebounds over 28 games (all starts).

The Trenton, NJ-native was the recipient of numerous awards throughout his standout collegiate career. This included: 2019-20 All-American First-Team, 2019-20 Associated Press All-America First Team, two All-Big East First-Team selections, 2019-20 Big East Player of the Year, the 2019-20 Jerry West Award (for best shooting guard), and the Haggerty Award, which he received twice. He finished his career at Seton Hall ranked third on the school’s all-time scoring list.

The Knicks roster currently stands at 20 players.