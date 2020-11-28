NEW YORK, NY (November 28, 2020) - The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Kidd-Gilchrist, 6-6, 230-pounds, holds career averages of 8.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists over 24.6 minutes in 446 career games (356 starts) over eight seasons with Charlotte and Dallas. He averaged 2.4 points and 2.7 rebounds over 11.2 minutes in 25 games with the Hornets and Mavericks last season. In 2013, he was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie second team after averaging 9.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 26 minutes in 78 games (77 starts).

The Philadelphia, PA-native was originally selected by Charlotte with the second overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft after his freshman season at the University of Kentucky. A consensus Second Team All-American, Kidd-Gilchrist helped lead the Wildcats to the 2012 National Championship, earning NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team honors, as well as First Team All-SEC and All-SEC Defensive Team honors for the season. He played high school basketball at St. Patrick’s in Elizabeth, NJ.