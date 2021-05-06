NEW YORK, NY (May 6, 2021) – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Luca Vildoza to a contract. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Vildoza, 6-3, 190-pounds, averaged 10.1 points, 3.4 assists and 2.0 rebounds over 25.2 minutes in 31 games for Kirolbet Baskonia in the 2020-21 EuroLeague. The Argentinian guard holds career averages of 8.2 points, 3.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds over 20.9 minutes over four seasons in the EuroLeague, Liga ACB and the FIBA World Cup. He earned MVP honors after leading Baskonia to the 2020 Spanish ACB championship, the team’s first title since 2010. In the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, Vildoza helped the Argentina men’s national basketball team reach the finals and earn the silver medal.

The roster stands at 17 with two two-way players.