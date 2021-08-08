NEW YORK, NY (August 8, 2021) - The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed forward Jericho Sims to a two-way contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Sims, 6-10, 245-pounds, was originally selected by the Knicks in the second round (58th overall) in the 2021 NBA Draft. He finished a four-year career at the University of Texas with averages of 6.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over 20.5 minutes in 119 games (77 starts). In his final season in Austin, he earned All-Big 12 honors, after recording 9.2 points on a career high 69.6-percent shooting, to go along with a team-leading 7.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 27 games (26 starts). His field goal percentage was good for second in school history for a single season (min. 200 points scored). In the postseason, he was named to the Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team after helping lead Texas to their first Big 12 tournament title since 1995. He averaged 15.5 points (76.5-percent shooting), 12.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks during the tournament.

The Minneapolis, MN-native attended the Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in his hometown. He finished his prep career as the all-time leading scorer (2,005 career points) in Cristo Rey Jesuit history and averaged 25.0 points and over 10.0 rebounds in his senior season.