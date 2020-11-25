NEW YORK, NY (November 25, 2020) - The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Jared Harper to a two-way contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Harper, 5-11, 175-pounds, was a two-way player for the Suns last season, appearing in three games for Phoenix and 33 games (all starts) for Northern Arizona. He averaged 20.8 points (16th in G League), 5.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds over 29.8 minutes for Northern Arizona, ranking second in the league in usage percentage (30%) and third in free throws (111).

The Mableton, GA-native was originally signed to a two-way contract by Phoenix on Jul. 18, 2019 after going undrafted out of Auburn University in the 2019 NBA Draft. During his junior and final season at Auburn, Harper was chosen as the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional Most Outstanding Player after averaging 17.5 points, 6.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds in the school’s run to the 2019 NCAA Final Four.