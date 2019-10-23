NEW YORK, NY (October 23, 2019) - The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed forward Ivan Rabb to a Two-Way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Rabb, 6-10, 220-pounds, holds career averages of 5.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 14.6 minutes in 85 games (18 starts) over two seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies. The Sacramento, CA-native recorded 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 14.7 minutes in 49 games (13 starts) with the Grizzlies last season.

Originally selected 35th overall in the 2017 NBA drafted by the Orlando Magic, Rabb spent two seasons at the University of California prior to joining the NBA. During his sophomore season, he earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors for the 2016-17 season after recording 14.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.00 blocks over 32.6 minutes in 31 games (30 starts).

Rabb joins Kadeem Allen as the Knicks two Two-Way players. Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have two Two-Way players on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. A Two-Way player for the Knicks will provide services primarily to the team’s G League affiliate - the Westchester Knicks - but can spend up to 45 days with New York, not including any time prior to the start of Westchester’s training camp and at the conclusion of their season.