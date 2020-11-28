NEW YORK, NY (November 28, 2020) - The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Immanuel Quickley. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Quickley, 6-3, 188-pounds, was selected by Oklahoma City with the 25th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and then had his draft rights traded to New York in a three-team deal with Minnesota on Nov. 20.

He averaged 10.1 points on 46.2-percent shooting from the field (39.7-percent from downtown), 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 67 games (27 starts) over two seasons at the University of Kentucky. He was named the 2019-20 SEC Player of the Year and earned All-SEC first team honors after recording 16.1 points (42.8-percent from downtown) and 4.2 rebounds over 33.0 minutes in 30 games (20 starts).

The Havre de Grace, MD-native was a two-time state champion at the John Carroll School in Bel Air, MD. He was named an All-State selection three times and the 2015-16 Baltimore Sun Metro Player of the Year. He was also a member of the USA U17 and U19 teams, winning gold with the U17 team at the FIBA Championships.