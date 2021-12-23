NEW YORK, December 23, 2021 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Danuel House Jr. to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed

House Jr., 6-6, 220-pounds, holds career averages of 8.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 25.1 minutes in 178 games (92 starts) over five seasons with Houston, Phoenix and Washington. He appeared in 16 games (one start) for Houston this season, averaging 4.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 14.6 minutes. He was waived on Dec. 18, 2021.

The Fresno, TX-native went undrafted following two seasons at the University of Houston (2012-13 through 2013-14) and two seasons at Texas A&M University (2015-16 through 2016-17). As a senior, he averaged 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 36 games (34 starts).