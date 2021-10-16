NEW YORK, October 16, 2021 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Brandon Knight to a contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Knight, 6-2, 182-pounds, most recently played for Cleveland and Detroit averaging 7.3 points and 2.8 assists over 18.5 minutes in 25 games (three starts) during the 2019-20 season. The eight-year veteran holds career averages of 14.1 points, 4.0 assists and 3.1 rebounds over 29.5 minutes in 446 games (349 starts) with Detroit, Milwaukee, Phoenix, Houston, and Cleveland.

Originally selected by Detroit with the eighth overall selection in the 2011 NBA Draft, Knight was named to the 2011-12 NBA All-Rookie First Team after posting 12.8 points, 2.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds over 32.3 minutes in 66 games (60 starts). The 12.8 points was the highest-scoring average for a Pistons rookie since 1994-95. The University of Kentucky product spent one season in Lexington, averaging 17.3 points, 4.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds over 35.9 minutes in 38 games (all starts) leading the Wildcats back to the Final Four for the first time since 1998.

The Knicks roster currently stands at 19 players.