NEW YORK, October 14, 2021 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Brandon Goodwin. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The team has also waived guard Dwayne Bacon.

Goodwin, 6-0, 180-pounds, appeared in 47 games (five starts) for Atlanta last season, recording 4.9 points, 2.0 assists and 1.5 rebounds over 13.2 minutes. He holds career averages of 4.7 points, 1.6 assists and 1.5 rebounds over 11.4 minutes in 97 career games (six starts) with Atlanta and Denver.

The Norcross, GA-native played four years collegiately at the University of Central Florida (2013-15) and Florida Gulf Coast (2016-18). As an Eagle, he was named the 2017-18 A-Sun Player of the Year following his senior season after averaging 18.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists over 33.4 minutes in 34 games (33 starts).

The roster now stands at 19 players.