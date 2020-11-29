NEW YORK, NY (November 29, 2020) - The New York Knicks announced today that the team has re-signed guard Elfrid Payton. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Payton, 6-4, 195-pounds, averaged 10.0 points, 7.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds over 27.7 minutes in 45 games (36 starts) for New York last season. The Gretna, LA native was originally signed on July 8, 2019 and then waived on November 19, 2020.

He holds career averages of 11.0 points, 6.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds over 29.3 minutes in 387 games (331 starts) over six seasons with Orlando, Phoenix, New Orleans and New York. He was originally selected by Philadelphia 10th overall in the 2014 NBA Draft out of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.