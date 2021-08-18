NEW YORK, August 18, 2021 – New York Knicks announced today that the team has re-signed guard Derrick Rose to a contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Derrick’s arrival last season played a major role in our team’s success and the culture we instilled,” New York Knicks President Leon Rose said, “He continues to be a great player and teammate and is an extension of Coach Thibodeau on the court. We look forward to him being a key piece of our team moving forward.”

Rose, 6-3, 200-pounds, finished third in the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year voting after averaging 14.7 points, 4.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds over 25.6 minutes in 50 games with Detroit and New York last season. The 14.7 points ranked fourth in the NBA in scoring among players coming off the bench (min 30 games). After being traded to New York on Feb. 8, 2021, Rose produced 14.9 points, 4.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds over 26.8 minutes in 35 games helping guide the Knicks to a 24-11 record in games he played. Over the final 20 games of the season, Rose averaged 17.4 points, 4.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds off the bench, while shooting 54-percent from the floor, 41.7-percent from downtown, and 93.2-percent from the line. He was one of two players in the NBA to average at least 15 points and shoot 50/40/90 over the final six weeks of the season. The other was Chris Paul.

The Chicago-native returned to New York this past season for a second stint with the Knicks, after being acquired from Chicago via trade on Jun. 22, 2016. He’s averaged 16.9 points, 4.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds over 30.5 minutes in 99 games (67 starts) in his two seasons as a Knick.

The 12-year veteran has appeared in 646 NBA games (507 starts) and holds career averages of 18.5 points, 5.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds over 12 seasons with Chicago, New York, Cleveland, Minnesota, and Detroit.

Career highlights for the first-overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft include: 2011 NBA MVP; 2009 NBA Rookie of the Year; three consecutive NBA All-Star selections (2010, 2011, 2012); 2009 NBA All-Rookie Team; two-time Eastern Conference Player of the Month; five-time Eastern Conference Player of the Week and three-time Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month.