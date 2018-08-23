NEW YORK, August 23, 2018 – The Knicks announced today a series of theme nights during the 2018-19 home schedule that recognize and celebrate the team’s diverse roster, fanbase and community. This season the Knicks will host 13 theme nights that commemorate different heritages, cultures, communities, holidays, social achievements and courageous acts. The theme nights, which were first introduced last year, will span the full season.

Hoops for Troops Night – Sunday, November 11 vs. Orlando – On Veterans Day, Hoops for Troops honors and recognizes the brave men and women across the Tri-state area who serve or who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

A Night Celebrating All Abilities – Saturday, Dec. 1 vs. Milwaukee – The Knicks will celebrate and recognize individuals with disabilities.

– Monday, Dec. 3 vs. Washington – A Hanukkah celebration at the Garden for the second consecutive year featuring an in-arena menorah lighting, custom concessions and special guests. French Heritage Night – Sunday, Dec. 9 vs. Charlotte – A night that brings together the tri-state area’s French community, including guard Frank Ntilikina, with themed programming throughout the arena.

Croatian Heritage Night – Friday, Jan. 11 vs. Indiana – This evening celebrates Croatian culture through themed in-arena components with Croatian Knicks player Mario Hezonja highlighted as part of the special night.

– Sunday, Feb. 3 vs. Memphis and Tuesday, Feb. 26 vs. Orlando – The team celebrates Black History Month throughout February, highlighted by games on the 3rd and 26th. The celebration includes an array of in-arena features, performances, presentations, and merchandise as well as hosting diversity panels and youth symposiums around the city that support Black History Month curriculum in select New York City schools. Chinese New Year – Tuesday, Feb. 5 vs. Detroit – Celebrating Chinese New Year at the Garden for the second year in a row. The year of the Pig will be recognized with various in-game elements, giveaways, merchandise and special food selections throughout the arena.

– Sunday, Feb. 24 vs. San Antonio – For the second straight season the Knicks will honor the Latvian community at Madison Square Garden. NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis will be integrated throughout the night in honor of his Latvian heritage. Coaches Appreciation Night – Saturday, March 9 vs. Sacramento – Honoring local youth basketball coaches who demonstrate leadership on and off the court. The Knicks will present a deserving coach with the Junior Knicks Coach of the Year award.

– Wednesday, March 20 vs. Utah – Programming throughout March will celebrate and honor women through a number of different events and initiatives on and off the court. The game on the 20th will encompass many elements related to Women’s History Month and feature notable women from around New York City and those who have made a significant impact in sports. Noche Latina – Sunday, March 24 vs. LA Clippers – A game that celebrates and recognizes Hispanic heritage with in-game performances, merchandise and special concession selections.

– Saturday, March 30 vs. Miami – The team’s second annual Pride Night celebration, which supports diversity and inclusion by showcasing members, supporters and organizations from the LGBTQ community. First Responders Night – Sunday, April 7 vs. Washington – The team’s second annual First Responders Night will recognize all first responders for their service and sacrifices. The day begins for the second straight year with a pre-game 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb that raises money for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundations and the UFA Widows and Children’s fund.

The Knicks will also host holiday games on Christmas Day vs. Milwaukee and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 21 vs. Oklahoma City.