NEW YORK, NY (August 19, 2019) - The New York Knicks announced today the addition of Westchester Knicks head coach Mike Miller to the Knicks coaching staff. Miller joins the Knicks after four seasons (2015-19) with the Westchester Knicks, the NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks.

Miller, 55, joined Westchester as the third head coach in franchise history on October 6, 2015. Miller compiled a 108-92 (.540) record with the team. In 2017-18, Miller guided Westchester to a franchise-record 32 victories as the team finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference and earned the Atlantic Division title for the first time in franchise history. He was named the 2017-18 NBA G League Dennis Johnson Coach of the Year.

“Mike is an accomplished and respected coach who has been an integral member of the Knicks family the last four years with Westchester,” said David Fizdale, head coach, New York Knicks. “Mike is a great addition to the staff, a relentless worker who shares our approach to the game with an expertise in player development.”

Miller brings over 25 years of coaching experience to the NBA. Prior to his time with Westchester, Miller spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the Austin Spurs, the NBA G League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs. He served as an assistant at UC Riverside in 2012-13. From 2005-2012, Miller was the head coach at Eastern Illinois University. Before leading the Panthers, Miller spent five seasons as an assistant coach at Kansas State University (2000-2005). In his first stint as head coach, Miller led the Texas State University Bobcats from 1994-2000. Highlights during his tenure with the Bobcats included capturing the Southland Conference regular season and tournament championship, advancing to the NCAA Tournament in 1997, and winning the League Championship again in 1999. Following the 1997 season, Miller was named Southland Conference Coach of the Year. The East Texas State graduate has also served as an assistant coach for Texas State (1991-94), Sam Houston State (1990-91) and Western Illinois (1989-90).

Born on August 14, 1964 in Monmouth, Illinois, Miller is a graduate of Monmouth High School. After graduating, he went on to play basketball at East Texas State, where he was a part of the team that won the 1984 Lone Star Conference championship. He graduated from East Texas State in 1987.