NEW YORK, NY (November 24, 2020) - The New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired guard Jacob Evans, center Omari Spellman and a future second round pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for center Ed Davis.

Evans, 6-4, 210-pounds, averaged 4.4 points and 1.4 rebounds over 14.4 minutes in 29 games (one start) for Golden State and Minnesota last season. Originally selected with the 28th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of the University of Cincinnati, Evans holds career averages of 2.8 points and 1.1 rebounds over 10.5 minutes in 59 games (two starts).

Spellman, 6-8, 245-pounds, averaged 7.6 points and 4.5 rebounds over 18.1 minutes in 49 games (three starts) last season with the Golden State Warriors. The Cleveland, OH-native was traded by Golden State to Minnesota on Feb. 6, 2020 where he spent the remainder of the season with the Iowa Wolves, the NBA G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Originally selected with the 30th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Villanova University, Spellman holds career averages of 6.8 points and 4.3 rebounds over 17.8 minutes in 95 games (14 starts). The 2017-18 Big East Rookie of the Year, he helped lead the Wildcats to the 2018 NCAA Championship in his only season averaging 10.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.48 blocks over 40 games (39 starts).