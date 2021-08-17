NEW YORK, August 17, 2021 – New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired guard/forward Evan Fournier in a sign-and-trade with Boston, along with two future second round draft picks in exchange for cash considerations. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We identified Evan as a key addition as we entered free agency and are ecstatic that he’s joining us,” said New York Knicks President Leon Rose, “He’s a great teammate, a fierce competitor, and a perfect complement to our returning players. He wants to be a part of what we are building here, and we are happy to have him join our family.”

Fournier, 6-7, 205-pounds, spent last season with the Orlando Magic and the Boston Celtics, averaging 17.1 points, 3.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds over 30.0 minutes in 42 games (36 starts). He established career highs of 2.8 three-pointers per game and 41.3-percent shooting from behind the arc, which was seventh best in the NBA among players who attempted at least six threes per game. This marked the third time in his career that he shot at least 40-percent from downtown and the eighth time that he hit 35-percent of those shots or better. On March 25, Fournier was traded to Boston where he produced 13.0 points (46.3-percent 3P), 3.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists over 29.5 minutes in 16 games (10 starts) helping lead the Celtics to the NBA Playoffs. He averaged 19.7 points in 26 games (all starts) for Orlando, which would’ve been a career best for a single season.

Most recently the Saint-Maurice, France-native represented his country in the Olympic games in Tokyo, Japan, earning the silver medal after averaging a team best 18.7 points to go along with 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 28.2 minutes in six games. This was his first Olympic medal, the first for France since 2000 and just the third Olympic medal overall for the men’s basketball team.

Originally selected by Denver with the 20th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, Fournier holds career averages of 14.3 points on 37.9-percent from downtown, 2.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists over 28.5 minutes in nine seasons with the Nuggets, Magic, and Celtics. He is one of 34 NBA players to average more than 15.0 points and shoot greater than 35-percent from beyond the arc in each of the last six seasons (2015-16 thru 2020-21).