NEW YORK, NY (July 30, 2021) – New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired the draft rights to guard Rokas Jokubaitis and Miles McBride from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for the draft rights to forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

Jokubaitis, 6-4, 194-pounds, has played for Zalgiris Kaunas (Lithuania) since 2017-18. He was named the EuroLeague Best Young Player in 2020-21 after averaging 7.0 points, 2.5 assists and 1.7 rebounds over 20.9 minutes in 31 EuroLeague games and 8.0 points, 4.0 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 43 divisional games.

McBride, 6-2, 200-pounds, averaged 15.9 points on 41.4-percent shooting from downtown, 4.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals over 34.2 minutes in 29 games as a sophomore at West Virginia University. He was one of 30 players selected to the 2020-21 Lefty Driesell Defensive All-America team. The Cincinnati, OH-native was the only player in the Big 12 last season with multiple 30-point games (two), including a 30-point effort against Morehead State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.