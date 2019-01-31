NEW YORK, NY (January 31, 2019) - The New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired center DeAndre Jordan, guard/forward Wesley Matthews, guard Dennis Smith Jr. and two future first round draft picks from Dallas in exchange for forward Kristaps Porzingis, and guards Tim Hardaway Jr., Trey Burke and Courtney Lee.

“As is standard for this time of year, we were exploring various options on potential trades,” said Scott Perry, General Manager, New York Knicks. “Considering the uncertainty regarding Kristaps’ free agent status and his request today to be traded, we made a trade that we are confident improves the franchise. We thank Kristaps, Tim, Courtney and Trey for their contributions and wish them all the best.”

Smith Jr., 6-3, 195-pounds, is averaging 12.9 points, 4.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds over 28.4 minutes in 32 games (all starts) for Dallas this season. The Fayetteville, NC-native earned All-Rookie second team honors after averaging 15.2 points, 5.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds over 29.7 minutes in 69 games (all starts) last season. He ranked third among rookies in assists, fifth among rookies in scoring, sixth in steals and seventh in minutes. His 106 three-pointers were the most by a Mavericks rookie in franchise history and he became the fourth youngest player in NBA history to record a triple double on Dec. 29, 2017. He represented the Mavericks in the Rising Stars game at All-Star Weekend last February in Los Angeles, CA. He was originally selected by Dallas with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Jordan, 6-11, 265-pounds, is averaging 11.0 points, 13.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 blocks over 31.1 minutes in 50 games (all starts) for Dallas this season. He holds career averages of 9.5 points on 67.1-percent shooting with 10.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over 28.2 minutes in 800 games (688 starts) over 11 seasons with LA Clippers and Dallas. The Bellaire, TX-native represented the Western Conference in the 2017 NBA All-Star game. He is a two-time All-NBA Defensive first team selection (2015, 2016), an All-NBA first team selection in 2015-16 and two-time All-NBA third team selection (2015 and 2017). He was originally selected by LA Clippers in the second round (35th overall) of the 2008 NBA Draft.

Matthews, 6-5, 220-pounds, is averaging 13.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 29.8 minutes in 44 games (all starts) for Dallas this season. He holds career averages of 13.8 points and 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 32.6 minutes in 699 games (638 starts) over 10 seasons with Utah, Portland and Dallas. The San Antonio-TX-native, went undrafted in the 2009 NBA Draft before signing with Utah.

Porzingis, 7-3, 240-pounds, appeared in 186 games (185 starts) for New York, averaging 17.8 points and 7.1 rebounds over 31.0 minutes. He’s been sidelined for the entire 2018-19 season after undergoing left knee surgery on Feb. 13, 2018. He was originally selected by New York with the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Hardaway Jr., 6-6, 205-pounds, is averaging 19.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists over 32.6 minutes in 46 games (all starts) for New York this season. He was originally drafted by New York with the 24th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft and then traded to Atlanta on Jun. 25, 2015. He rejoined New York as a free agent on Jul. 8, 2017. In 254 games (131 starts) for Knicks, he averaged 13.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 27.3 minutes.

Burke, 6-1, 175-pounds, is averaging 11.8 points, 2.8 assists and 1.9 rebounds over 20.9 minutes in 33 games (seven starts) for New York this season. He was originally signed by New York on Oct. 11, 2017 and then re-signed on Jan. 14, 2018. He appeared in 69 games (16 starts) for Knicks, averaging 12.3 points and 3.8 assists.

Lee, 6-5, 215-pounds, is averaging 4.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 13.4 minutes in 12 games (two starts) this season. He was signed as a free agent on Jul. 8, 2016. In 165 games (145 starts), he averaged 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 29.9 minutes.

###

Media Contact: Dan Sabreen, 212-485-7124, dan.sabreen@msg.com