NEW YORK, January 13, 2022 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired forward Cam Reddish, forward Solomon Hill and a 2025 second round pick (via Brooklyn) from Atlanta in exchange for forward Kevin Knox II and a future first round pick that New York acquired via Charlotte. In addition, New York has waived guard Ryan Arcidiacono.

Reddish, 6-8, 218 pounds, holds career averages of 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals over 118 games (62 starts) over three seasons with Atlanta. He is currently averaging career bests of 11.9 points, 90-percent shooting from the free throw line and 37.9-percent shooting from downtown over 23.4 minutes in 34 games (seven starts) for the Hawks this season. He recorded a career high 34 points on Dec. 22 against Orlando and then followed that up with his second career 30-point effort, with 33 points against Chicago on Dec. 27.

The 22-year-old was selected by Atlanta 10th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, following one season at Duke University, where he was teammates with RJ Barrett. The Norristown, PA-native, averaged 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 29.7 minutes as a Blue Devil.

Knox II, 6-9, 217 pounds, was selected by New York with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He holds career averages of 8.2 points and 3.1 rebounds over 20 minutes in 195 games (61 starts).