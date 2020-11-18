NEW YORK, NY (November 18, 2020) - The New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired the 23rd overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft as well as the draft rights to Ante Tomić from Utah in exchange for the 27th and 38th overall selections in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Tomić (7-2, 265-pound center), was originally selected by Utah in the second round (44th overall) of the 2008 NBA Draft. He has played his entire professional career overseas, most recently signing with Jovenut (Spain) after playing for FC Barcelona (2012-2020), Real Madrid (2010-12) and Zagreb (2004-10). The 33-year-old, Croatia-native, has won four Spanish Cups (2012, 2013, 2018, 2019) and one Liga ACB title (2014). He was named the Adriatic League MVP in 2009 and is a four-time All-ACB selection and two-time All-Euro League first team selection.