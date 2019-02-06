NEW YORK (February 6, 2019) – The NBA announced today that Knicks rookie forward Kevin Knox has been selected to participate on the U.S. Team in the 2019 MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars during NBA All-Star 2019 in Charlotte on Friday, Feb. 15 (9:00 PM, ET). He replaces Lakers guard Lonzo Ball.

Knox (6-9, 215), who has appeared in 46 games (28 starts), is averaging 12.5 points and 4.2 rebounds over 27.9 minutes this season. Among all NBA rookies, he ranks fifth in minutes (27.9), is tied for fifth in three-pointers (76), seventh in scoring (12.5) and seventh in rebounds (4.2).

Knox earned Rookie of the Month honors in December, leading Eastern Conference rookies in scoring (17.1) and three-pointers (33) and ranking second in rebounding (6.0). In December, Knox appeared in all 14 games (nine starts), scoring in double figures 12 times and recording six games with 20 or more points.

On January 13 vs. Philadelphia, Knox became the sixth youngest player in NBA history to post 30-points in a game. Earlier this season, Knox joined LeBron James as just the second teenager in NBA history to record at least 25 points and 15 rebounds in a game (vs. Charlotte, 12/9/18). He is the first Knicks rookie since Patrick Ewing to post at least 25 points and 15 rebounds in a game. Knox is the 13th player in franchise history to participate in Rising Stars and the fifth Knicks selection over the last four seasons.

MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars is the NBA’s annual showcase of premier young talent at NBA All-Star. For the fifth consecutive year, the game features 10 first- and second-year NBA players from the United States against 10 first- and second-year NBA players from around the world. TNT and ESPN Radio will air MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars on Feb. 15 at 9 p.m. ET.

###

Media Contact: Dan Sabreen, Dan.Sabreen@msg.com; 212-485-7124