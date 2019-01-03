NEW YORK, January 3, 2019 – New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox has been named KIA NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for December. Knox becomes the eighth rookie in franchise history to be awarded Rookie of the Month honors.

Among Eastern Conference rookies, Knox led in scoring (17.1 ppg), three-pointers (33), was second in rebounding (6.0 rpg), and led all rookies in minutes (34.9 mpg) in the month of December. He appeared in all 14 games (nine starts) for the Knicks during the month, scored in double figures in 12 games and recorded six games with 20 or more points. On December 9, Knox joined LeBron James as just the second teenager in NBA history to record at least 25 points and 15 rebounds in a game (vs. Charlotte). He is the first Knicks rookie since Patrick Ewing to post at least 25 points and 15 rebounds in a game. In December, the Tampa, FL-native became just the sixth Knicks rookie ever to post three consecutive games of at least 20 points and five rebounds and is the first since Patrick Ewing (1985-86).

On the season, Knox has appeared in 31 games (13 starts) for the Knicks averaging 12.2 points (7th among rookies) and 4.3 rebounds (8th among rookies) over 26.3 minutes (6th among rookies). He currently has 11-straight double-figure scoring performances, which is tied for the second longest streak by a Knicks rookie over the last 30 seasons (Kristaps Porzingis, 2015-16).

###

Media Contact: Dan Sabreen, Dan.Sabreen@msg.com; 202-321-4195