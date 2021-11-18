New York, NY and Las Vegas, NV, November 18, 2021 – Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) (“MSG Sports”) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) (“MSG Entertainment”) announced today a multi-year marketing partnership with Caesars Sportsbook, an entity of Caesars Entertainment, Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”), making Caesars Sportsbook an Official Sports Betting Partner of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, Madison Square Garden Arena and MSG Networks. In addition, the best-in-class sportsbook operator will also gain significant digital media exposure across MSG Sports’ and MSG Entertainment’s platforms, as well as unique MSG and hospitality experiences at The World’s Most Famous Arena that will be available to Caesars Rewards program customers.

Caesars Sportsbook will have a branded, premium hospitality space inside Madison Square Garden that will be open for all Knicks and Rangers games, as well as additional select events. Caesars Rewards members – including customers that sign up for the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app – will have an opportunity to access the space, which will undergo a full refurbishment leading into the 2022-23 Knicks and Rangers seasons. Once complete, the space will be highlighted with Caesars Sportsbook branding and feature unique programming, including special guest appearances, giveaways, and enhanced activations, all available through Caesars Rewards.

Through this partnership with Caesars Sportsbook, a part of the largest gaming and entertainment company in the US, MSG Networks and Caesars Sportsbook will also launch a new content series on MSG Networks and its social media channels featuring Caesar himself, JB Smoove. A longtime Knicks fan and avid New York sports fan, JB Smoove embodies the legendary Caesar in Caesars Sportsbook’s national advertising campaign and the new content series “One Course with JB Smoove” will integrate Caesars Sportsbook betting odds and content.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Caesars Sportsbook - a renowned brand in the sports betting industry– to the MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment families,” said Ron Skotarczak, Executive Vice President, Marketing Partnerships, MSG Entertainment. “Caesars Sportsbook is a key player in the growing world of sports betting – and we look forward to utilizing this partnership to further strengthen our brands’ connection with Caesars customers, while also providing the company with significant exposure across our unrivaled set of assets.”

In addition, MSG Networks and Caesars Sportsbook will launch a 20-part programming marathon to bring back the hit series, “Four Courses with JB Smoove.” The show, which premiered in 2013, showcased JB Smoove having conversations with acclaimed athletes and celebrities from the comfort of a dinner table, and will now be updated with Caesars-themed content.

“I am thrilled to be reunited with my friends at MSG Networks,” said JB Smoove, Emmy nominated actor-comedian. “I can see it now: Caesar in the Mecca! A match made in heaven!”

Caesars Sportsbook will receive prominent exposure inside Madison Square Garden, including TV visible signage, in-arena LED messaging, GardenVision features and activations on the court and ice during Knicks and Rangers games. Digital boards outside of Madison Square Garden and in the new Moynihan Train Hall will also feature Caesars Sportsbook branding on display to the millions of people who walk by every day.

“Caesars Sportsbook is ready for expansion into New York,” said Eric Hession, Co-President of Caesars Digital. “To partner with these legendary New York brands for compelling creative content and branding uniquely positions us to reach the avid sports fans in the region.”

The easy-to-navigate Caesars Sportsbook app is currently live in 20 states and jurisdictions – 14 of which are mobile – and operates the largest number of retail sportsbooks across the country. The mobile app offers expansive wagering options, including live in-game betting, as well as safe and easy ways to deposit and withdraw funds.