The Knicks will feature a second full-arena poster giveaway in collaboration with Squarespace user and New York artist, Mike Perry.

The second in the series of five drops Saturday, 8 December vs. Brooklyn at The Garden. Every fan who attends one of these games will receive the limited-edition poster, specific to each matchup.

Full poster giveaway schedule below:

12/8 vs. Brooklyn | Get Tickets

2/13 vs Philadelphia | Get Tickets

3/17 vs. LA Lakers | Get Tickets

3/30 vs. Miami | Get Tickets

Get a ticket now and snag your poster.



Squarespace empowers millions of people with creative ideas to succeed by providing them with the tools they need to bring their vision to life - just like Mike Perry. On Squarespace's dynamic all-in-one platform, customers can claim a domain, build a website, sell online, and market a brand. Their suite of product combines cutting-edge design and world-class engineering, making it easier than ever to establish and own your online presence. Make it with Squarespace.

