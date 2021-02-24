NEW YORK, NY (February 24, 2021) – The New York Knicks announced today their schedule for the second half of the team’s 75th NBA season. Following the All-Star break, play resumes with a four-game road trip that starts in Milwaukee against the Bucks on Thursday, Mar. 11 (8:00 PM, ET). The Knicks return home to host the Orlando Magic on Thursday, Mar. 18 (7:30 PM).

Other Schedule Highlights:

*All times ET

The team will face 12 out of 15 Eastern Conference teams. Atlantic Division counterparts Boston and Philadelphia will come to Madison Square Garden, once each, and Toronto will come twice.

Notable Western Conference home games in the second half of the schedule include: the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, April 2 (7:30 PM); the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, April 12 (7:30 PM); the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, April 18 (1:00 PM) and the Phoenix Suns on Monday, April 26 (7:30 PM).

The second half of the schedule features five nationally televised games on ESPN, including at the Brooklyn Nets, Apr. 5 (7:00 PM) and home games against the Los Angeles Lakers, Apr. 12 (7:30 PM) and the New Orleans Pelicans, Apr. 18 (1:00 PM).

The Knicks’ rescheduled game against the San Antonio Spurs from the first half of the season will be played on May 13 (7:30 PM).

The team will take part in its longest road trip of the season from May 2-11 with a six-game trip that features stops at the Houston Rockets (May 2, 8:00 PM); the Memphis Grizzlies (May 3, 9:00 PM); the Denver Nuggets (May 5, 9:00 PM); the Phoenix Suns (May 7, 9:00 PM); the Los Angeles Clippers (May 9, 3:30 PM) and the Los Angeles Lakers (May 11, 10:30 PM).

Information on when tickets will go on sale will be announced as soon as it becomes available.

Click here to view the team's full 2020-21 schedule.