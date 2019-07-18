NEW YORK, NY (July 18, 2019) – The New York Knicks today announced its 2019-2020 preseason schedule. The team will play a four-game schedule, highlighted by three home game at Madison Square Garden.

Preseason tips-off at Washington on October 7 at Capital One Arena (7:00 p.m). The Knicks follow up with three home match-ups, all at 7:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden, against Washington (10/11), Atlanta (10/16) and New Orleans (10/18). All four games will be televised by MSG Networks.

The complete preseason schedule is listed below: