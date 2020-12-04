NEW YORK, NY (December 4, 2020) – The New York Knicks announced today the first half of their 2020-21 schedule. The team tips-off its 75th season on the road against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, Dec. 23 (7:00 PM, ET). The Knicks square off against the Philadelphia 76ers in the team’s home opener on Saturday, Dec. 26 (7:30 PM), marking the seventh time overall the team has opened its season at home against Philadelphia.

The schedule is highlighted with the Knicks partaking in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day games for the 22nd consecutive season, facing the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 18 (12:00 PM, ET).

As part of the team’s 19-game road schedule for the first half of the 2020-21 season, New York travels to the West Coast to take on the Golden State Warriors Thursday, Jan. 21 (10:00 PM), the Sacramento Kings Friday, Jan. 22 (10:00 PM) and the Portland Trailblazers Sunday Jan. 24 (9:00 PM).

Other Schedule Highlights:

*All times ET

The team faces each Eastern Conference team three times. Atlantic Division counterparts Boston and Brooklyn will come to Madison Square Garden once each, and Philadelphia and Toronto will come twice.

The team faces each Western Conference team twice. Notable home games in the first half of the schedule include: the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, January 10 (6:00 PM); the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 31 (5:00 PM), the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, February 6 (1:00 PM) and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, February 23 (7:30 PM).

The first half of the schedule features a nationally televised game on ESPN with New York hosting Brooklyn on Wednesday, Jan. 13 (7:30 PM).

The second half of the schedule will be sent out at a later date.

Prior to the regular season, New York participates in four preseason games. MSG Networks, the Knicks’ television home, will televise 37 regular season games from the first half of the season, and all four preseason games.

Click here to view the team's full 2020-21 schedule.