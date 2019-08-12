NEW YORK, NY (August 12, 2019) – The New York Knicks announced today their 2019-20 schedule. The team tips-off its 74th season on the road against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, Oct. 23 (8:30 PM, ET). The Knicks square off against the Boston Celtics in the team’s home opener on Saturday, Oct. 26 (7:30 PM, ET), marking the 10th time overall the team opens the season at home against Boston.

New York’s regular season home schedule is highlighted by two holiday games, on New Year’s Day vs. Portland (7:30 PM, ET) and St. Patrick’s Day against Charlotte (7:30 PM, ET). New York will play on New Year’s Day for the 26th time in franchise history and the first at home since 2013.

As part of the team’s 41-game road schedule, New York travels north to Toronto to take on the defending NBA Champion Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, Nov. 27 (7:30 PM, ET) and Sunday, April 12 (6:00 PM, ET; EasterSunday). The Knicks again partake in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day games for the 21st consecutive season, facing the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Monday, Jan. 20 (5:00 PM, ET).

Season ticket memberships, ranging from full season plans to half season and quarter season plans, are on sale now at Knicks.com or by calling 877-NYK-DUNK. Single game tickets go on sale on Friday, August 30 on Knicks.com.

Other Schedule Highlights:

*All times ET

The team faces each Western Conference team twice. The Lakers visit New York on Wednesday, Jan. 22 (7:30 PM). Notable home games in March include vs. the Houston Rockets on Monday, March 2 (7:00 PM) vs. the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, March 21 (7:30 PM), vs. the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, March 23 (7:00 PM) and vs. the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, March 25 (7:30 PM).

The schedule features a trio of nationally televised games this season. New York hosts Dallas on ESPN on Thursday, Nov. 14 (8:00 PM) and New Orleans on TNT on Friday, Jan. 10 (8:00 PM). The Knicks travel across the city to face off against Brooklyn on TNT on Thursday Dec. 26 (8:00 PM).

New York will play each Eastern Conference opponent four times with the exception of Atlanta (1H/2A), Indiana (2H/1A), Milwaukee (1H/2A) and Orlando (2H/1A), who they play three times each.

Prior to the 82-game regular season, New York participates in four preseason games. MSG Networks, the Knicks’ television home, will televise 79 regular season games, and all four preseason games.

Click here to view the team's full 2019-20 schedule.