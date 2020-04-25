April 24, 2020 (New York, NY) – MSG Networks today announced it will be dedicating a full week of classic programming around the Knicks 2011-12 season, starting on Monday, April 27th.

The lineup will include top Knicks games and moments from that season, which featured Jeremy Lin’s improbable rise to NBA stardom. During a memorable stretch of games in February that season, which became known as “Linsanity,” Lin and the Knicks put together a long winning streak that captivated the fanbase and the city.

MSG Networks will then continue its coverage of the 2011-12 season over the weekend, starting at 2pm on Saturday, May 2nd with a full day of “In-60’s,” 60-minute versions of games from that season. The network will then cap off its week-long Knicks programming marathon with full-length game telecasts throughout the day and night on Sunday May 3rd, beginning at 10am.

A complete schedule of the games airing on MSG can be found below. The programming throughout the week will also be available on MSG GO, MSG Networks’ live streaming and video on demand platform for smartphones, tablets and computers.

Monday, April 27

9:00 AM & 7:30 PM ET – New York Knicks vs. New Jersey Nets (February 4, 2012)

Lin scores 25 off the bench in Knicks win

11:00 AM & 9:30 PM ET – New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz (February 6, 2012)

Lin drops 28 points in win over the Jazz

Tuesday, April 28

9:00 AM & 7:30 PM ET – New York Knicks @ Washington Wizards (February 8, 2012)

Lin records a double-double in a big road win

11:00 AM & 9:30 PM ET – New York Knicks @ Minnesota Timberwolves (February 11, 2012)

Lin with 20 points, including the game-winning free throw, as the Knicks win their 5th straight

Wednesday, April 29

9:00 AM & 7:30 PM ET – New York Knicks @ Toronto Raptors (February 14, 2012)

Lin with 27, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer, to give the Knicks their 6th straight win

11:00 AM & 9:30 PM ET – New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks (February 22, 2012)

Lin drops 17 points in a big win over the Hawks

Thursday, April 30

9:00 AM & 7:30 PM ET – New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers (February 10, 2012)

Lin scores 38 against Kobe and the Lakers

Friday, May 1

9:00 AM & 7:30 PM ET – New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks (February 19, 2012)

Lin puts up 26 points as the Knicks roll over Dallas at The Garden



Saturday, May 2

2:00 PM ET – In 60: New York Knicks vs. New Jersey Nets (February 4, 2012)

3:00 PM ET – In 60: New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz (February 6, 2012)

4:00 PM ET – In 60: New York Knicks @ Washington Wizards (February 8, 2012)

5:00 PM ET – In 60: New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers (February 10, 2012)

6:00 PM ET – In 60: New York Knicks @ Minnesota Timberwolves (February 11, 2012)

7:00 PM ET – In 60: New York Knicks @ Toronto Raptors (February 14, 2012)

8:00 PM ET – In 60: New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks (February 22, 2012)

Sunday, May 3

10:00 AM ET – New York Knicks vs. New Jersey Nets (February 4, 2012)

12:00 PM ET – New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz (February 6, 2012)

2:00 PM ET – New York Knicks @ Washington Wizards (February 8, 2012)

4:00 PM ET – New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers (February 10, 2012)

6:00 PM ET – New York Knicks @ Minnesota Timberwolves (February 11, 2012)

8:00 PM ET – New York Knicks @ Toronto Raptors (February 14, 2012)

10:00 PM ET – New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks (February 19, 2012)

12:00 AM ET (Monday, May 4) – New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks (February 22, 2012)