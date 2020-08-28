NEW YORK, NY (August 28, 2020) – The Board of Elections in the City of New York announced today that it has partnered with Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG) to make Madison Square Garden – “The World’s Most Famous Arena” and home to the New York Knicks and New York Rangers – an early voting and Election Day poll site for the 2020 Presidential General Election. Madison Square Garden will serve over 60,000 eligible voters, making it the largest polling site in New York City.

“Madison Square Garden holds a special place in the hearts of New Yorkers, and we are proud to be working with them in ensuring voters can cast their ballots in a safe, spacious and familiar environment,” says Executive Director Michael J. Ryan. “In an election where enthusiasm is at a fever pitch, we recognize the significance of having a venue like MSG on our side to make the process not only more convenient, but really give voters the sense they are part of something exciting and historic.”

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make mass gatherings difficult, we are excited to partner with New York City's Board of Elections and support our community by providing a large-scale venue in the heart of New York City that can accommodate social distancing and serve as a safe place for residents to exercise their right to vote,” said Rich Constable, Madison Square Garden EVP of Government Affairs and Social Responsibility.

Manhattan voters who are assigned to Madison Square Garden can vote early from October 24th thru November 1st with varying hours, including weekends, early morning and evening hour options. Voting booths will be located at Madison Square Garden’s Chase Square, at the 7th Avenue entrance between 31st and 33rdStreets in New York, NY.

Voters can visit https://nyc.pollsitelocator.com/search to find their assigned early voting and general election poll site. Please visit vote.nyc for specific hours of operation throughout the nine-day early voting period. On Election Day (11/3) polls will be open from 06:00am-09:00pm.

The Board of Elections of the City of New York is committed to the safety of our voters and poll workers, and will follow all CDC and Public Health Guidelines at all poll sites regarding social distancing: providing floor markers, antiviral wipes for voters, antiseptic wipes to sanitize all voting equipment, individual stylus/pens to check in on poll pad and mark ballot, and face coverings.