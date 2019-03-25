The Knicks have featured five full-arena poster giveaways this season in collaboration with Squarespace user and New York artist Mike Perry.

The fifth and final poster in this series drops Saturday, March 30 vs. Miami at The Garden. Every fan who attends will receive the limited-edition poster, specific to the Miami matchup.

Check out the full poster giveaway schedule below:

11/20 vs. Portland

12/8 vs. Brooklyn

2/13 vs Philadelphia

3/17 vs. LA Lakers

3/30 vs. Miami | Get Tickets

Get a ticket now and snag your poster.



