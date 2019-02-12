The Knicks will feature five full-arena poster giveaways this season in collaboration with Squarespace user and New York artist Mike Perry.

The third in this series of five drops Wednesday, February 13 vs. Philadelphia at The Garden. Every fan who attends one of these games will receive the limited-edition poster, specific to each matchup.

Check out the full poster giveaway schedule below:

11/20 vs. Portland

12/8 vs. Brooklyn

2/13 vs Philadelphia | Get Tickets

3/17 vs. LA Lakers | Get Tickets

3/30 vs. Miami | Get Tickets

Get a ticket now and snag your poster.



