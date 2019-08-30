The New York Knicks announced today that individual tickets for the team’s 2019-20 regular season home games at The World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden, will go on sale to the public on Friday, Aug. 30 beginning at noon. Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster via knicks.com, Ticketmaster charge-by-phone, 866-858-0008 and Ticketmaster outlets.

Chase cardholders will have access to a special pre-sale through Friday at 10:00AM. Fans can follow the Knicks on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to receive the latest individual ticket pre-sale updates.

The Knicks square off against the Boston Celtics in the team’s home opener on Saturday, Oct. 26 (7:30 PM, ET). Below is the breakdown for all Knicks home games throughout the 2019-20 season:

Oct.

Saturday 26 vs. Boston 7:30 p.m.

Monday 28 vs. Chicago 7:00 p.m.

Nov.

Sunday 3 vs. Sacramento 6:00 p.m.

Sunday 10 vs. Cleveland 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 14 vs. Dallas 8:00 p.m.

Saturday 16 vs. Charlotte 7:30 p.m.

Monday 18 vs. Cleveland 7:00 p.m.

Saturday 23 vs. San Antonio 7:30 p.m.

Sunday 24 vs. Brooklyn 6:00 p.m.

Friday 29 vs. Philadelphia 7:30 p.m.

Dec.

Sunday 1 vs. Boston 3:30 p.m.

Thursday 5 vs. Denver 7:30 p.m.

Saturday 7 vs. Indiana 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday 17 vs. Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Saturday 21 vs. Milwaukee 7:30 p.m.

Monday 23 vs. Washington 7:00 p.m.

Jan.

Wednesday 1 vs. Portland 7:30 p.m.

Friday 10 vs. New Orleans 8:00 p.m.

Sunday 12 vs. Miami 3:30 p.m.

Thursday 16 vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m.

Saturday 18 vs. Philadelphia 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday 22 vs. L.A. Lakers 7:30 p.m.

Friday 24 vs. Toronto 7:30 p.m.

Sunday 26 vs. Brooklyn 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday 29 vs. Memphis 7:30 p.m.

Feb.

Thursday 6 vs. Orlando 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday 12 vs. Washington 7:30 p.m.

Friday 21 vs. Indiana 7:30 p.m.

Saturday 29 vs. Chicago 5:00 p.m.

Mar.

Monday 2 vs. Houston 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 4 vs. Utah 7:30 p.m.

Friday 6 vs. Oklahoma City 7:30 p.m.

Sunday 8 vs. Detroit 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday 17 vs. Charlotte 7:30 p.m.

Saturday 21 vs. Golden State 7:30 p.m.

Monday 23 vs. L.A. Clippers 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 25 vs. Toronto 7:30 p.m.

Apr.

Friday 3 vs. Minnesota 7:30 p.m.

Sunday 5 vs. Miami 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday 8 vs. Orlando 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday 14 vs. Detroit 7:30 p.m.

In addition to individual tickets, fans still have the opportunity to purchase flexible ticket plan options including half-season, quarter-season, 5-game pick plans and group ticket offerings.

For Knicks ticket plan information visit knicks.com, call (877) NYK-DUNK or email seasonsubscriptions@msg.com