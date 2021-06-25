The New York Knicks are proud to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month. Let’s take a closer look at some of the initiatives and programs we’re running throughout the month.

On the heels of our Pride Night presented by Delta Air Lines, the Knicks made a $25,000 donation to Covenant House New York in partnership with the New York Rangers and Delta Air Lines. Covenant House New York is a non-profit organization that was founded in 1972, whose main goal is to address youth homelessness by providing resources for mental health issues, education, employment, and life-skills training. Thirty percent of Covenant House’s New York residents identify as LGBTQ+, so this donation will go to Pride related activities, including a Pride Prom for the youth. Amethyst Dawson, the LGBTQ+ Program Specialist of Covenant House noted, “This year for the first time ever,” she said, “Covenant House will hold a Pride Prom for the youth, allowing them to celebrate Pride in a big way!”

Alongside the Covenant House Donation, the Knicks invite fans to participate in You Can Play’s Pride Month Auction. Proceeds from this year’s auction will benefit You Can Play, a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring safety and inclusion in sports, including LGBTQ+ athletes, coaches and fans. You Can Play will be hosting their second annual Pride Month Auction from June 14-27. Check out the auction website to bid on basketballs signed by some of your favorite Knicks players and to help You Can Play continue their incredible support of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Knicks are also partnering with MSG Networks to produce a Pride Special presented by Delta Air Lines. The 30-minute program will raise awareness around the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion in sports. The special features Rangers Forward Mika Zibanejad and Knicks Forward Reggie Bullock. Visit msgnetworks.com to learn more.

As we transition safely back to live events and in-person programming, the Knicks partnered with the Pride Basketball League to welcome them back to the court for the first time in a year. On Sunday, June 13th, 100 participants joined us for a 3-hour open run. Each of the 100 participants received a Pride League Knicks t-shirt and had the chance to meet John Wallace.

Finally, this month’s Sweetwater Clifton City Spirit Award presented by Clorox will recognize Kate Barnhart, founder and director of New Alternatives for LGBTQ+ Homeless Youth. Learn more about Kate at Knicks.com/Sweetwater.

We’re thrilled to celebrate Pride with these initiatives and encourage you to join us throughout the month!