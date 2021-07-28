NEW YORK, NY (July 28, 2021) – The NBA announced today the game and broadcast schedules for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021, which will take place Aug. 8-17 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The New York Knicks matchups are as follows:

Sunday, August 8 vs. Toronto - 4:30PM ET on ESPN2

Wednesday, August 10 at LA Lakers - 10:00PM ET on ESPN2

Friday, August 13 at Detroit - 8:00PM ET on NBA TV

Saturday, August 14 - 8:00PM ET on ESPN2

The team will also play a fifth game on either Monday, August 16 or Tuesday, August 17.