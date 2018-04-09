5 Things to Know, by Chris Henderson

1. The Knicks will look to take the series lead against the Cavs tonight in New York. The two squads haven’t matched up since November, when Cleveland knocked off the Knicks 104-101 at MSG. New York blew out Lebron James & Co. by 19 points in their first meeting in Cleveland in October.

2. Kyle O’Quinn has been on a tear his last three games as a starter. O’Quinn is averaging 14 points, 14 rebounds and 4 blocks over the last three, and became the first Knick since Patrick Ewing in 1999 to have at least 13 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks in three straight games.

3. Cleveland currently sits in fourth in the Eastern Conference, one game behind the Sixers. The Cavs are 8-2 in their last 10 games and are looking to get their 50th win of the season.

4. The Cavaliers are averaging 110.9 points (fifth-highest in the NBA) and shooting .478 from the field (fourth-best in NBA), but they give up an average of 109.9 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.

5. The Knicks are dealing with a plethora of injuries as the season comes to a close. Michael Beasley is questionable with a sprained right ankle, while Tim Hardaway Jr., Enes Kanter and Emmanuel Mudiay are all doubtful. Ron Baker, Troy Williams, and Kristaps Porzingis all remain out.