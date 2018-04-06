5 Things to Know, by Chris Henderson

1. The Knicks and Heat have played three times this season. Each team won one game by 20+ points, and Miami won the other match-up in overtime by a final score of 107-103. The Knicks will look to finish the season series with the Heat at 2-2.

2. Trey Burke continues to excel in a starting role. He has averaged 22.4 points and 8 assists in five games as a starter, and he's put up 15.1 points, on an extremely efficient 50.8 percent shooting, and 5.5 assists over his past 15 games.

3. The Miami Heat are 43-36 and are currently one game ahead of Washington and Milwaukee at 6th place in the Eastern Conference standings with less than a week remaining in the regular season.

4. Miami is lethal from deep, and has five players with 100 or more made three pointers in a season for the first time in franchise history.

5. Both teams have a plethora of injuries. For the Heat, Dwyane Wade (wrist, elbow), Goran Dragic (ankle, knee) and James Johnson (ankle) are all questionable. Kyle O'Quinn (hip), Courtney Lee (foot) and Frank Ntilikina (illness) are probable for the Knicks, while Michael Beasley is questionable with an illness, and Enes Kanter is doubtful with a back/wrist injury.