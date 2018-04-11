5 Things to Know, by Chris Henderson

1. Two nights ago in the final home game of the season, Frank Ntilikina scored a career-high 17 points on a season-high 16 field goal attempts. He also dished out six assists and pulled down five boards. Before Monday night’s game, Lebron James had high praise for the rookie guard, saying “I think he knows how to play the game. That’s the best thing, first of all. Very cerebral basketball player…I think every game, more and more, he gets the opportunity to play, more and more, he gets comfortable with the NBA game, his offensive game is getting better.”

2. The Knicks held Lebron James under his season average in both points and rebounds on Monday evening, but were unable to contain Kevin Love, who scored 28 points and knocked down six threes.

3. Six Knicks scored in double-figures on Monday, including a season-high 14 from Lance Thomas on 6-9 FG.

4. The Knicks have had more success at home this season compared to on the road, winning a total of 19 games at the Garden, but only nine on the road.

5. The Knicks go into the final game of the season with the same record as the Brooklyn Nets, and currently sit tied for 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Nets will play their final game of the season tonight vs Boston.