New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Friday, July 5 | 9:30PM ET

Former college teammates RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson will go head to head in a battle of two of the top three picks in this year’s draft. The Knicks #3 pick joins a young Knicks roster, which also features rookie Ignas Brazdeikis, to kick off the 2019 NBA Summer League.

New York Knicks vs. Pheonix Suns

Sunday, July 7 | 9:30PM ET

Mitchell Robinson, Kevin Knox, and the New York Knicks will get their first look at former North Carolina forward Cameron Johnson, taken in the Lottery on Draft night, as the Tobacco Road Rivalry moves to Vegas. The Knicks sophomores will look to continue their NBA Summer League form after standout performances in 2018.

New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors

Tuesday, July 9 | 9:30PM ET

New York's young roster will take on the 2018-19 NBA Champions and second-year forward Chris Boucher, with Allonzo Trier and Kadeem Allen looking to lead the rising Knicks in Vegas.

New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Wednesday, July 10 | 9:30PM ET