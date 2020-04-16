This Saturday, April 18, MSG Networks will air some of the New York Knicks' most memorable games from the 1998-99 regular season and playoffs. Full schedule of programming is as follows:

2:00 PM ET: New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers - March 30, 1999

Patrick Ewing explodes for 37 in a preview of the Eastern Conference Finals

4:00 PM ET: New York Knicks @ Miami Heat - May 16, 1999

Allan Houston hits the buzzer-beater as the 8th-seeded Knicks upset the top-seeded Heat in Game 5 of the First Round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs

6:00 PM ET: New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers - June 5, 1999

Larry Johnson's famous 4-point play highlights this win over the Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals

8:00 PM ET: New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers - June 11, 1999



Allan Houston and Latrell Sprewell shut down Reggie Miller and the Pacers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals as the Knicks advance to the NBA Finals